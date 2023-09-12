Real-time Ubuntu is available in AWS Marketplace now, and it's ideal for rapid prototyping

Canonical

Canonical launched Real-time Ubuntu back in February of 2023. Since then, customers have been clamoring for a cloud-based version of the OS and the company has finally delivered.

Real-time Ubuntu is an ideal operating system for rapid prototyping and the AWS Marketplace is the only cloud-based procurement option for users.

According to Edoardo Barbieri, Product Manager at Canonical, "Canonical's Real-time Ubuntu marks a significant advancement in the domain of software-defined vehicles, facilitating rapid development and seamless deployment." He continues, "With the listing in AWS Marketplace, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can now structure their software-defined vehicle strategies based on reliable and secure open-source solutions on the clouds."

Real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS uses the PREEMPT_RT patches from the upstream project that is maintained by the Linux Foundation. This patch reduces latencies to make it possible to run time-predicable task execution by using a priority scheduler and other real-time mechanisms to achieve Preemption.

Real-time Ubuntu in the AWS Marketplace offers:

Ultra-low latency

10-year maintenance from release date.

Critical and high-security kernel CVE patches are automatically applied at run-time without the need for immediate reboot.

Optimized kernel boot speed and outstanding runtime performance.

Images are updated daily to ensure the most recent security patches are applied.

Anthony Wong, Co-Founder and CTO at MooVita, said of Real-time Ubuntu, "We have been using Real-time Ubuntu since the beta was released. With everything working as expected while meeting our stringent latency requirements from day one, we are excited about the Real-time Ubuntu listing in AWS Marketplace."

He continues, "As a smart mobility solution company, we experience the challenge of consistent software maintenance via upgrades and security vulnerability patching. Leveraging Real-time Ubuntu and Canonical's proven open-source expertise allows us to focus on next-generation application development and meeting consumer needs while keeping costs within boundaries."

Given how dependent businesses around the globe have come to depend on data, real-time processing is quickly becoming a necessity for remaining competitive. And the more data a company has, the more real-time processing will be required.

The same thing holds true for industrial computers that drive control systems, edge servers, robots, and even drones. These systems require real-time kernel capabilities to be able to process data as quickly as possible. With Real-time Ubuntu, this is not only possible but reliable and cost-effective.

On the AWS Marketplace, the typical price of Real-time Ubuntu should run about $0.072/hour. You can, however, make use of the cost estimator found on the official Real-time Ubuntu listing in the AWS Marketplace.

If you're company needs the processing power of a real-time kernel, Real-time Ubuntu might well be the ideal option.