Real-time Ubuntu is available in AWS Marketplace now, and it's ideal for rapid prototyping
Canonical launched Real-time Ubuntu back in February of 2023. Since then, customers have been clamoring for a cloud-based version of the OS and the company has finally delivered.
Real-time Ubuntu is an ideal operating system for rapid prototyping and the AWS Marketplace is the only cloud-based procurement option for users.
According to Edoardo Barbieri, Product Manager at Canonical, "Canonical's Real-time Ubuntu marks a significant advancement in the domain of software-defined vehicles, facilitating rapid development and seamless deployment." He continues, "With the listing in AWS Marketplace, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can now structure their software-defined vehicle strategies based on reliable and secure open-source solutions on the clouds."
Also: This tool is my new favorite way to monitor and manage apps on the Linux desktop
Real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS uses the PREEMPT_RT patches from the upstream project that is maintained by the Linux Foundation. This patch reduces latencies to make it possible to run time-predicable task execution by using a priority scheduler and other real-time mechanisms to achieve Preemption.
Real-time Ubuntu in the AWS Marketplace offers:
- Ultra-low latency
- 10-year maintenance from release date.
- Critical and high-security kernel CVE patches are automatically applied at run-time without the need for immediate reboot.
- Optimized kernel boot speed and outstanding runtime performance.
- Images are updated daily to ensure the most recent security patches are applied.
Anthony Wong, Co-Founder and CTO at MooVita, said of Real-time Ubuntu, "We have been using Real-time Ubuntu since the beta was released. With everything working as expected while meeting our stringent latency requirements from day one, we are excited about the Real-time Ubuntu listing in AWS Marketplace."
Also: Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier
He continues, "As a smart mobility solution company, we experience the challenge of consistent software maintenance via upgrades and security vulnerability patching. Leveraging Real-time Ubuntu and Canonical's proven open-source expertise allows us to focus on next-generation application development and meeting consumer needs while keeping costs within boundaries."
Given how dependent businesses around the globe have come to depend on data, real-time processing is quickly becoming a necessity for remaining competitive. And the more data a company has, the more real-time processing will be required.
The same thing holds true for industrial computers that drive control systems, edge servers, robots, and even drones. These systems require real-time kernel capabilities to be able to process data as quickly as possible. With Real-time Ubuntu, this is not only possible but reliable and cost-effective.
On the AWS Marketplace, the typical price of Real-time Ubuntu should run about $0.072/hour. You can, however, make use of the cost estimator found on the official Real-time Ubuntu listing in the AWS Marketplace.
If you're company needs the processing power of a real-time kernel, Real-time Ubuntu might well be the ideal option.