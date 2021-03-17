Recorded Future acquires Gemini Advisory in $52 million deal

Recorded Future has acquired Gemini Advisory in a deal worth $52 million.

Announced on Tuesday, the enterprise security intelligence provider said the purchase has been secured and agreed upon through both cash and equity.

Founded in 2009 and based in Massachusetts, Recorded Future works with over 1,000 corporate clients and government entities to provide threat intelligence through automated data collection and analytics.

Gemini Advisory, however, focuses on fraud and activities in the Dark web. Services include brand monitoring, cybercriminal activity alerts, access to compromised datasets discovered in the web's underbelly, and consultancy when it comes to the development of mitigation procedures when stolen records and credentials appear online.

"Recorded Future and Gemini Advisory will offer organizations the most comprehensive intelligence platform, giving organizations a critical edge with the visibility to act at the speed of the adversary to mitigate cyber risk and fraud," the companies say.

Once the acquisition has been finalized, it is intended that Gemini Advisory will continue to operate independently under the Recorded Future umbrella.

Recorded Future was itself acquired by Insight Partners in 2019, which secured a controlling interest in the company to bump up an existing minority stake. The all-cash deal valued Recorded Future at $780 million.

