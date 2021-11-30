Re:Invent: Amazon brings more fine-grained controls to AWS Lake Formation

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday announced the general availability of tools that bring more fine-grained control to data lake management.

First, Row and Cell-Level Security for Lake Formation "puts the right data in the hands of the right people," AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said during his AWS re:Invent keynote address.

Lake Formation already enables customers to move data into S3 data lakes, clean and classify it using machine learning and secure access to sensitive data. The new tool now lets customers enforce access controls for enforce access controls for individual rows and cells. Instead of creating multiple tables for each user and manage data pipelines, a customer can define a set of policies for specific rows for specific users.

Meanwhile, Transactions for Governed Tables in Lake Formation eliminates the need for batching updates. "Data isn't static," Selipsky said. "More and more data is being added and moved rapidly."

Now customers can create a new type of table -- a governed table -- and Lake Formation automatically manages conflicts and errors for consistent view of data. Users will be able to keep up with real-time data.