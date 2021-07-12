Report: Broadcom in talks to acquire analytics firm SAS Institute

Broadcom is in talks to acquire the privately-held software firm SAS Institute, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal would give SAS an enterprise value between $15 billion and $20 billion, unnamed sources told the Journal.

Incorporated in 1976, SAS now has customers in 145 countries and more than 12,000 employees. The Cary, NC-based company produces a range of software products spanning analytics, machine learning-based products, data management and more.

Broadcom is primarily a semiconductor company, but it has made a number of key acquisitions to grow its software business in recent years. Its software unit features enterprise mainframe, cybersecurity and automation and monitoring apps. In 2019, Broadcom acquired Symantec's enterprise security portfolio for $10.7 billion. The year prior, it purchased CA Technologies for $18.9 billion.

Also in 2018, Broadcom gave up its bid for Qualcomm, capping off months-long showdown with Qualcomm and the US government. President Trump blocked the deal, citing "credible evidence" that a merger could pose a national security threat to the US. Following the failed takeover, Broadcom moved its headquarters from Singapore to San Jose, Calif.