Reputation acquires Nuvi to add social listening, visualization to its CX platform

Reputation said it will acquire social customer experience management provider Nuvi to add social listening to its platform.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Digital CX: COVID crisis highlights need for greater empathy and personalization | Digital CX: Customer Experience Now More Than Ever

Nuvi, based in Lehi, Utah, will add another pillar to Reputation's platform, which includes survey-based experience management, business listings and experience management. Reputation, known for its Reputation Score X, said its goal is to provide a 360-degree view of sentiment and Nuvi adds social listening.

Via Nuvi, Reputation will add social listening and data visualization tools to its RXM platform and cover Twitter, Facebook and Reddit among others.

Nuvi will serve as Reputation's R&D office in Utah and continue to expand. Reputation also plans to leverage Nuvi's AI and natural language processing technology and improve its dashboards, analytics and segmentation.

Reputation focuses on the auto, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality and senior living markets. Nuvi is broader, but has a strong customer base that includes Costco, Domo and Vivint among others.