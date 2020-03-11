Ring announces two new Video Doorbells, Chimes, and Pre-Roll feature

Amazon data leak: Thousands of Ring camera credentials dumped online Three cache of Ring user credentials have surfaced this week.

Ring on Wednesday announced the Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus. The new video doorbells are available for preorder right now for $199 and $229, respectively. Orders will begin shipping on April 8.

The revamped hardware packs new features, with the Plus model including a Pre-Roll feature that will record up to four seconds of video before a motion alert is triggered, letting you see what caused the event. This is the first time a battery-powered product from Ring will have such a capability.

Ring was able to achieve it by using a new three-camera setup, and software enhancements that the company claims won't have a negative impact on battery life.

Image: Ring

Other features coming to both new doorbells include adjustable motion zones, with the ability to monitor from five to 15 feet, and both models now include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi compatibility. The expanded Wi-Fi support should help alleviate network connectivity issues for those who use hybrid networks, like Nest Wi-Fi or Eero.

Ring also announced a new Chime and Chime Pro. The new Chime Pro includes a built-in nightlight and doubles as a Wi-Fi range extender for Ring products. The standard Chime makes it easier to hear your doorbell in a back room, instead of relying on phone alerts.

The new Chime is $29.99, and the Chime Pro is $49.99. You can preorder both right now, with orders shipping April 8, alongside the new video doorbells.

At CES in January, Ring announced new privacy and security features, including a new Control Center in its mobile app.

You can read more about Ring's latest hardware and features in the official announcement.