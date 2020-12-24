Rocky Linux: First release is coming in Q2 2021 say developers

Ready to run Linux on Windows 10? Here’s how Watch Now

Rocky Linux, which aims to provide a new alternative for projects using Red Hat's CentOS, should be available to test by the second quarter of 2021, according to its creators.

Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced this month that it was moving its focus from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream.

Some users didn't like the move and CentOS co-founder, Gregory Kurtzer, responded promptly with intentions to create his own CentOS alternative called Rocky Linux, with the aim of creating "seamless continuity of business operations for companies running CentOS 8 far beyond 2021."

SEE: Kubernetes security guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The first release of Rocky Linux should be available after March, 2021, according to the latest update from the project.

"The core team is working to lay the infrastructure that will support the legal entity and the engineering efforts required to deliver and support an initial release," said Rocky Linux community manager, Jordan Pisaniello.

"We are targeting Q2 2021 to deliver our first release of Rocky Linux."

Interestingly, the Rocky Linux team opted for Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the primary build platform for development of Rocky Linux.

"AWS was chosen primarily to protect the integrity of the software supply chain for Rocky Linux," noted Pisaniello.

The OS will be available in standard commercial regions, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, and in China, he noted.

"Transparency with the community and for those that will be relying on Rocky Linux to supplant their CentOS 8 installations before support expiration is paramount," he added.

SEE: 10 tech predictions that could mean huge changes ahead

The group said it would soon provide a timeline for the delivery of build systems and infrastructure, automatic package build infrastructures, when testing package repository will be made, and installer testing readiness. It's also working on providing a timeline for community testing and figuring out when a release candidate will be available.

It's also currently in talks with multiple data-center providers for physical infrastructure hosting.