Russian arrested for trying to recruit an insider and hack a Nevada company

The US Department of Justice announced charges today against a Russian citizen who traveled to the US in order to recruit and convince an employee of a Nevada company to install malware on their employer's network in exchange for $1,000,000.

According to court documents unsealed today, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, a 27-year-old Russian, was identified as a member of a larger criminal gang who planned to use the malware to gain access to the company's network, steal sensitive documents, and then extort the victim company for a large ransom payment.

To mask the theft of corporate data, Kriuchkov told the employee that other members of his gang would launch DDoS attacks to keep the company's security team distracted.

Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators' plans were, however, upended, when the employee they wanted to recruit reported the incident to the FBI.

FBI agents kept Kriuchkov under observation during his stay in the US, and eventually arrested the Russian national on Saturday after they had gathered all the evidence they needed to prosecute.

Below is a chronological timeline of Kriuchkov's time in the US and his attempts to recruit the insider, along with additional commentary, where needed. All events took place in 2020.