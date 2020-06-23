Salesforce adds Einstein recommendations to Trailhead, bolsters developer productivity tools

Salesforce is rolling out a series of productivity tools as well as Einstein-powered recommendations for its Trailhead skills platform.

The news, which lands ahead of Salesforce's TrailheaDX digital conference, comes as the cloud software giant is looking to make it easier for developers to build apps on its platform. Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, has enabled more than 2.2 million people learn new technical, business and soft skills since 2014.

Salesforce's Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead provides learners with personalized career pathways and skills. For Salesforce, Trailhead is a way to democratize developer learning and enable enterprises to upskill their workforce.

Trailhead is also getting daily reminders on Trailhead GO, live streaming and on-demand video and Customer 360 Guides to offer blueprints, architectures and best practices.

In addition, Salesforce also launched developer tools to build, scale and ship apps faster. The productivity tools include:

Code Builder gives developers a cloud integrated dev environment within Salesforce. Code Builder, powered by Microsoft's Visual Studio Codespaces, has features like code completion, debuggers and open dev languages built in.

Salesforce Functions, which provides serverless functions, so developers don't have to manage infrastructure. Developers can manage workflows and events and use languages such as Node.js, Java and Apex.

DevOps Center enables admins and developers collaborate, release apps faster and manage workflows from concept to launch.

