Salesforce adds new RPA capabilities to Einstein Automate

Salesforce on Thursday announced new robotic process automation (RPA) tools for Einstein Automate, the portfolio of tools that help organizations automate processes, build workflows and connect data.

The new tools include MuleSoft RPA, Einstein Document Reader and Digital Process Automation.

Salesforce introduced Einstein Automate last year as part of its Customer 360 strategy to serve as more of a process engine for companies. Einstein Automate comprises low-code tools that customers can use regardless of their technical background. In addition to offering low-code tools to help users build their own workflows, it offers hundreds of pre-built, industry-specific workflows.

Salesforce's low-code tools have gained traction. As of this past July, there was a 41% year-over-year increase in the number of low-code automated workflows executed on Salesforce Platform.

The new Mulesoft RPA capabilities allow a user to replace repetitive tasks with bots that can intelligently process documents, enter data or take action on the user's behalf. They can work for any system or application, including PDF documents, spreadsheets and disconnected legacy systems.

The new Einstein Document Reader scans documents such as drivers licenses and I-9s. Users can take action on that data with a few clicks in Salesforce Flow.

Meanwhile, Digital Process Automation allows a user to build branded digital experiences with drag and drop tools.