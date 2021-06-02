Salesforce intros new Marketing, Commerce cloud features as part of Digital 360 update

Salesforce on Wednesday announced a bevy of new features and product updates across its Marketing and Commerce clouds, with many of the updates designed to advance the company's overarching Customer 360 strategy.

On the Marketing Cloud side, the new capabilities are meant to expand the Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP) to enable real-time engagement, audience segmentation and loyalty management. The Commerce Cloud updates introduce new data integrations, as well as improved order management and headless commerce capabilities.

Specific updates include Salesforce CDP for Loyalty Management, as well as CDP integration with Interaction Studion, Salesforce's real-time personalization engine. The company is also enabling Datorama reports for Marketing Cloud, WhatsApp and Snapchat integrations, and Distributed Order Management and Omnichannel Inventory for real-time order visibility.

With the WhatsApp integration, companies can use Marketing Cloud for things like keyword detection and transactional messages to communicate with customers on WhatsApp directly. The Snapchat Audience Match feature lets marketers use first-party data stored in Salesforce to create targeted advertising audiences for Snapchat.

Salesforce has also integrated Commerce Cloud data into Salesforce CDP out-of-the-box, introduced a new B2B2C Commerce app, which lets B2B companies launch a direct-to-consumer e-commerce storefront. There's also a new Progressive Web Application (PWA) Kit and Managed Runtime service for headless commerce.

Salesforce said CDP for Loyalty Management, Datorama reports for Marketing Cloud, the WhatsApp integration, and Distributed Order Management and Omnichannel Inventory are all generally available today. B2B2C Commerce, Salesforce CDP for Interaction Studio and Snapchat Audience Match are expected to be generally available in June.

The Salesforce Headless PWA Kit and Managed Runtime service are expected to become GA in August, while Order Management for B2B and Salesforce CDP for Commerce Cloud are slated for availability in October.