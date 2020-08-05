Salesforce intros new toolset for customer feedback management

Salesforce is rolling out a new integrated toolset that aims to help companies gather real-time feedback on the needs and expectations of customers.

Powered by Einstein Analytics, Salesforce said the Feedback Management suite allows businesses to pull data from across the Salesforce platform to compile customer survey questions, create lifecycle maps and journey analytics, and automate feedback collection across channels.

"As organizations continue to manage through reopening safely, it's more important than ever that they understand the changing needs and expectations of their key stakeholders," said Ashish Kothari, SVP of Product Management for Salesforce Industries. "With that in mind, Salesforce is introducing Feedback Management, a new suite of enterprise-level tools and surveys built natively into the Salesforce platform that provides businesses with the capabilities to collect real-time, actionable feedback."

Salesforce said Feedback Management is now available globally as an add-on to Sales, Service, Platform and its industry-specific clouds.

