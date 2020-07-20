Salesforce, AWS launch Amazon Connect integration with Service Cloud

Salesforce on Monday announced the general availability of Service Cloud Voice. The company is also expanding its partnership with AWS to offer customers pre-integrated Amazon Connect inside of Service Cloud.

First announced at Dreamforce 2019, Service Cloud Voice aims to unify phone, digital channels, and CRM data in real-time, and through one centralized console. Service Cloud Voice also offers transcription capabilities to minimize data entry, and leverages AI for agent recommendations.

With integrated cloud telephony via by Amazon Connect, Salesforce said the service will provide a more consistent phone support system for service providers. Salesforce has touted its Amazon Connect integration as providing contact center agents with a complete set of tools in their agent workspace to improve customer support delivery.

Salesforce already relies on AWS as its primary public cloud provider, and now uses Amazon Connect as its preferred contact center technology.

RELATED COVERAGE: