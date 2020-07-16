Salesforce rolls out new Marketing Cloud features, Datorama integration with Tableau

Salesforce has announced several new Marketing Cloud product updates that aim to support enterprise marketing teams working remotely. Key updates include Einstein-powered AI features in Interaction Studio, four new features in the enterprise addition of Pardot, and a new Datorama integration with Tableau.

Salesforce's Interaction Studio enables experiences and coordination for promotions, discounts and offers across a brand's channels. The updates leverage Einstein and technology integrated from Salesforce's acquisition of Evergage. These include personalization recipes, personalization decision, and A/B/n testing.

Salesforce Pardot is the company's B2B marketing automation software. The platform derives from Salesforce's landmark $2.5 billion acquisition of ExactTarget in 2013. ExactTarget itself bought up Pardot in 2012. The latest updates include AI-powered B2B marketing analytics, Einstein-powered marketing attribution analysis, new Pardot business units, and developer sandboxes.

The new Datorama integration with Tableau is designed to connect marketing and enterprise data for improved analytics. Salesforce acquired marketing intelligence firm Datorama in 2018, followed by its $15.7 billion purchase of Tableau in June 2019.

"Regardless of industry, these are unprecedented times for marketers. Everyone now faces a digital imperative, transforming to digital-first customer engagement." said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM of Digital at Salesforce. "Salesforce is focused on helping companies engage with their customers using humanized, empathetic digital marketing, all while working from anywhere."

