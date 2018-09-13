Salesforce launches new low-code app building tools

Salesforce is introducing a set of new low-code tools to help just about anyone in a business build mobile apps quickly and easily. Specifically, the Lightning Object Creator is a new service that helps employees convert spreadsheets into apps. Another tool, the Lightning Flow Builder, helps users create automated business processes.

The tools, Salesforce says, are designed for organizations that want to build sleek apps that meet high consumer expectations but don't necessarily have the developers on staff to do so. Indeed, finding workers with software and IT expertise can be a challenge.

"Building apps is a keystone for any business in the pursuit of digital transformation," Anne DelSanto, GM of the Salesforce Lightning Platform, said in a release.

With Lightning Object Creator, employees can create apps that effectively replace paper forms by uploading a spreadsheet into the Object Creator on the Salesforce platform. A car salesman, for example, could use it to replace the standard form for customers taking test drives. Once the form has been created on the platform and the data is imported, a user can further analyze the data or add it to existing records.

Meanwhile, the Lightning Flow Builder helps an employee build automated processes with pre-built, reusable components called Flow Actions. The Flow Actions are built for specific industries and use cases. They enable an employee to add steps to a process such as accepting credit card payments or adding a video player. Admins using the tool can leverage Salesforce's Einstein Next Best Action provide sales, service and marketing personnel with intelligent, contextual recommendations for customers.

In addition to rolling out these new tools, Salesforce announced updates to AppExchange, its enterprise marketplace, including intelligent recommendations and a new category for Flow Solutions.

