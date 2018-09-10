Top coding languages that pay the best for developers

The rising tension between IoT and ERP systems The Internet of Things is the new frontier. However, generations of ERP systems were not designed to handle global networks of sensors and devices. Read More

Developers who haven't had a recent pay rise might be due for a chat with the boss about wages or at least should freshen up their resume.

Median salaries across the board for developers are 25 percent higher than last year in high-demand cities such as London and San Francisco, according to the results of a survey of over 100,000 developers by developer community site Stack Overflow.

If you're not located in a major city and your pay didn't rise by this much, you're not alone, but the company found developer salaries everywhere are on the rise.

The top 10 locations by median salary in the US were San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Austin, Boston, Portland, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis. However the only cities where Stack Overflow can confidently wages are higher were San Francisco, Seattle and New York.

Across the world, DevOps specialists reported the highest incomes in the survey. Other top-earning categories in the US were data scientists, and developers specializing in back-end systems, mobile, games or graphics developers, full-stack and embedded systems experts. In the UK, DevOps experts reported the top salary followed by full-stack developer, data scientist, back-end developer and embedded developer.

In terms of languages associated with top salaries, globally the top money at $74,000 went to F#, then Ocaml ($73,000), Clojure and Groovy ($72,000), then Perl and Rust ($69,000), then Erlang and Scala ($67,000), followed by Go and Ruby. In the US salaries were higher; the best paying languages at $115,000 were Erlang and Scala, followed by Ocaml ($114,000), then Clojure, Go, Groovy, Object-C, which were all on $111,000.

Rust, Kotlin and Python are listed among the most-loved languages; Visual Basic 6, Cobol and CoffeeScript among the most dreaded.

Other finding of note: just over half of all developers report using a standing desk to achieve comfort, equivalent to the number of developers who reported using an ergonomic keyboard or mouse. Just under a quarter used wrist or hand supports.

However, women once again represent a tiny fraction of Stack Overflow's survey, accounting for just 6.9 percent of all responses. This is below Quantcast's estimate that women account for 10 percent of Stack Overflow's US traffic.

"We had survey participation at almost the rate we would expect from our traffic, although such a low percentage points to problems with inclusion in the tech industry in general and Stack Overflow in particular. In regions including the United States, India, and the UK, women are represented at higher levels among students than among professional developers," the company notes.

