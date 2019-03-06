Salesforce makes myTrailhead learning platform available globally

Salesforce has made its myTrailhead learning experience play globally available, touting the platform as empowering organisations to "create a culture of learning".

Launching the offering at Salesforce World Tour in Sydney on Wednesday, Salesforce president and chief product officer Bret Taylor described the platform as one that creates a cycle of re-skilling and up-skilling employees within an organisation.

"Think about the impact you could have building a culture of learning in your company," he said. "When I talk to CEOs about the challenges of bringing on all of these new technologies and the challenges of digital transformation, they often concede to me that the biggest problem is not the technology, the biggest problem is the culture."

He believes myTrailhead creates a culture of learning within a company that then enables the entire company to "find its technology vision".

MyTrailhead allows companies to combine Trailhead, Salesforce's personal learning cloud, with their own brand, voice, and tone in "just a few clicks", the company explained.

The setup allows companies to pull in existing content, such as videos or presentations, create new custom content, or use the public Trailhead content to create its own learning "experience".

With content available on desktop and mobile, myTrailhead covers employee onboarding, as well as re-skilling and up-skilling, with a library including more than 500 modules spanning tech skills like Blockchain Basics to soft skills like Cultivating Equality at Work.

Managers also have a view of their employees' movements on the platform through Trail Tracker, which assigns, tracks, and reports on employee status.

Having a large Salesforce footprint across its organisation already, locally, Telstra is using myTrailhead for internal training.

"During our trial of myTrailhead, the platform gave us the ability to select from an extensive content library to personalise a learning experience that is aligned to our processes and technology strategy," Telstra digital transformation executive Nathan Bell said.

"Our people were served relevant, bite-sized content in the workflow, creating an engaging and continual learning experience. Fully utilising our Salesforce footprint is critical for creating an end-to-end digital experience for our customers, partners and people."

MyTrailhead is priced at $25 per user, per month, as an add-on to any Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, or Platform license in Enterprise Edition or above.

"Business leaders recognise that investing in their people and building a deep culture of learning is a key strategy to moving their company forward," EVP of developer relations and GM of Trailhead at Salesforce Sarah Franklin added.

