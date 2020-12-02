Salesforce revamps architecture, aims to run its applications on any public cloud

Salesforce said it will re-architect its platform so its apps will be able to run on any public cloud.

At its Dreamforce virtual conference, the company outlined Salesforce Hyperforce, which is a new architecture to deliver Salesforce 360, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and its industry-specific offerings on major public clouds.

The news lands hours after Salesforce said it would acquire Slack for $27.7 billion.

To date, Salesforce customers pay for software-as-a-service with infrastructure built in. Behind the scenes, Salesforce has its own data centers as well as an extensive partnership with Amazon Web Services. Salesforce also counts Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure as partners.

Salesforce Hyperforce signals that the company will run on multiple clouds and give customers the ability to separate infrastructure from applications. Amid multi-cloud deployments, Hyperforce will be critical to give customers options.

The company's release didn't serve up a ton of detail, but Salesforce said "Hyperforce is a complete re-architecture of Salesforce."

Key items: