Salesforce acquires Slack for $27.7 billion in its largest acquisition ever

Salesforce said it will acquire Slack in an all-stock deal valued at $27.7 billion as the company aims to expand its footprint more into collaboration and workflows.

The acquisition, which leaked last week, sets up a showdown with Microsoft and its Teams platform. Salesforce and Microsoft also compete in CRM (Dynamics vs. Sales Cloud) and analytics (Tableau vs. PowerBI). Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share.

In a statement, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said the plan is to combine Slack with Salesforce Customer 360. He said:

Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.

For Salesforce, the Customer 360 link with Slack Connect, which enables enterprises and partners to collaborate, is compelling. The Slack purchase won't be Salesforce's first foray into collaboration. Salesforce launched Chatter in 2009, bought Quip in 2016 and just rolled out Salesforce Anywhere. Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO, said the Salesforce acquisition is "the most strategic combination in the history of software."

Slack's ability to bridge companies and partners via its Slack Connect would be critical to Salesforce, which has Customer 360 but largely stays within the confines of the enterprise. Salesforce's purchase of Slack gives it more heft vs. Microsoft and plays in a broader theme of Salesforce as the connector on multiple fronts such as applications (MuleSoft), analytics (Tableau) and collaboration (Slack).

The competitive landscape

The Salesforce-Slack deal lands as the competitive landscape is shifting across multiple categories. Sales and service have gone virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will largely remain that way. Yes folks, travel budgets for sales teams aren't going to come all the way back amid remote work.

In addition, Salesforce's biggest CRM rivals have collaboration platforms. Microsoft has Teams and its integration with Office 365 and a platform play. And Adobe just acquired Workfront and can integrate that project management platform with its clouds. Communication and customer experiences are merging: Note that Twilio's $3.2 billion purchase of Segment illustrates the trend.

The competitive axis in CRM is Microsoft with partners like Adobe and C3.ai vs. Salesforce.

For Slack, Salesforce will give it more heft to compete with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and a host of other players in video conferencing like Zoom that could add messaging. Here's a look at Salesforce's core clouds and growth trends.

The plan

At a high level, the companies said the combination is about the future of work, revamping workflows, data and connecting customers, employees and partners.

On a more concrete level, Slack becomes the new interface for Customer 360.

The companies said:

Slack will be deeply integrated into every Salesforce Cloud. As the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360, Slack will transform how people communicate, collaborate and take action on customer information across Salesforce as well as information from all of their other business apps and systems to be more productive, make smarter, faster decisions and create connected customer experiences.

Salesforce will also leverage Slack's open platform, which integrates more than 2,400 apps. Salesforce said the companies combined will have a strong developer ecosystem.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce's fiscal second quarter.

Third quarter results

Salesforce also reported fiscal third quarter results and initiated fiscal 2022 revenue, which will include about $600 million in revenue from Slack.

The company reported third quarter revenue of $5.42 billion, up 20% from a year ago. Earnings for the quarter were $1.15 a share and $1.74 non-GAAP.

Wall Street was expecting third quarter revenue of $5.25 billion and non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents a share.

For the fourth quarter, Salesforce projected revenue of $5.66 billion to $5.67 billion, up about 17% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings will be between 73 cents a share to 74 cents a share.

For fiscal 2021, Salesforce is projecting $21.10 billion to $21.1 billion in revenue. For fiscal 2022, Salesforce is projecting revenue between $25.45 billion and $25.5 billion.