Samsung acquires TeleWorld Solutions to bolster 5G network support

Samsung on Monday said that it has acquired TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a Virginia-based network services provider focused on testing and optimization services for mobile network and cable operators. The deal is meant to bolster Samsung's position as an end-to-end service provider for 5G and 4G LTE network upgrades rolling out across the US.

TWS specializes in radio frequency (RF) and network design services, as well as installation, testing, and optimization for equipment OEMs and other companies across the US.

Samsung is betting that this portfolio will strengthen its focus on network infrastructure clients, enabling the company to provide network infrastructure, design, deployment and optimization services for 5G network builds.

"The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers' growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, EVP and head of Samsung's networks business. "Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate US 5G network expansion."

Samsung said TWS will continue to support existing customers and clients, with TWS operating as wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America. The TWS leadership team will continue to manage the business.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.