Samsung and AMD sign multi-year extension to use Radeon graphics on Exynos SoCs

Samsung on Thursday shared that it has signed a multi-year extension with AMD on their licensing agreement, giving the South Korean tech giant access to the U.S. chipmaker's Radeon graphics IP.
The pair signed the original agreement back in 2019 for AMD to license its custom graphics IP based on RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in smartphones and other mobile devices. Since then, Samsung has been using the AMD Radeon graphics solutions on its Exynos SoCs, which power Galaxy smartphones both in the U.S. and international markets.
On the extension, which will cover multiple generations of AMD Radeon-tagged Exynos SoCs, the South Korean tech giant said it will now be able to bring "console-level graphics and optimized power consumption" to more mobile devices.
Samsung recently introduced ray tracing on its mobile processors using AMD's platform. Last year, the company introduced Xclipse, its mobile graphics processing unit that uses AMD RDNA 2 architecture.
Samsung's announcement shows that it has not given up on further developing its Exynos SoCs and quelling fears about the future of its partnership with AMD, which has shown mixed results for the past couple of years.
The Exynos 2200 SoC introduced on Galaxy S22 smartphones, which Samsung touted with AMD RDNA 2 GPUs, faced widespread overheating problems.