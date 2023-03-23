Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Series is doubling its predecessor in sales. Here's why

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung on Thursday announced that it had sold 2.5 times more of its latest Galaxy Book 3 Series of notebooks than its predecessor over the same time period.
The tech giant introduced the Galaxy Book Series for the first time in 2021 as a major overhaul of its notebook lineup. Samsung said the reception of the Galaxy Book 3 Series in the global market since its launch has been "very positive".
During the Thursday briefing, the company talked up about its Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which ZDNET previously tested and found to be the best laptop that Samsung fans can buy. The premium notebook was made by rethinking the design of the Galaxy Book, integrating the experience and technologies that Samsung had accumulated through its Galaxy smartphones, Shim Hwang-yoon, VP and Head of New Computing Hardware R&D Group 2 at MX Business, said.
Samsung, which has been touting its notebooks' connectivity with the company's smartphones and tablets, said this was strengthened further in its latest devices. For example, a quick share feature allows photos, videos, and documents on smartphones to be easily sent to Galaxy Books.
The Galaxy Book 3 also has a hardware-sharing feature called "Multi Control" where keyboards and touch pads on the notebooks can be used to control Samsung smartphones and tablets. There's also seamless screen-sharing.
Meanwhile, Samsung had also completely changed the board design of the new Galaxy Books to make them lighter and thinner. The layout of the CPU, GPU, and memory was optimized, while the cooling system was overhauled for maximum efficiency. The company added that even with these changes, there were no interruptions to the signals and connection ports.
All of this was attributed to the success of Samsung's latest lineup of Galaxy Book laptops.