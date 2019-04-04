Samsung and Universal collaborate in HDR10+ content

× hdr10-content-collaboration.jpg

Samsung Electronics and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will collaborate to bring titles mastered with HDR10+ to consumers, the companies announced.

The two will collaborate on applying HDR10+ to new releases and catalogue content for viewing on a variety of displays, they said.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, provides high contrast between brightness and darkness to boost viewing quality. It was first applied to TVs, but is now being applied to smartphones as displays have become bigger over time.

Samsung has been wooing OTT operators and movie studios to join in on the standard since the formation of HDR10+ Technologies LLC in 2017. The standard provides logo certification for vendors that use it, with Fox and Panasonic having already started using the standard since September.

The South Korean tech giant launched HDR10+ content with Amazon back in December 2017.

Samsung has also been increasing the content available for its smart TVs. In January, it announced that its smart TVs would offer Apple's iTunes movies and TV shows.

The conglomerate is also pushing 8K content. Its TV boss said it had plans to control half of the market share this year for the next-generation display technology.

Related Coverage

Korean telcos use Galaxy S10 pre-orders to compete for initial 5G subscribers

SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus are going all out to lure their first 5G subscribers with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G going on sale on Friday in South Korea.

Samsung and KT achieve 1Gbps speed on 5G commercial network

KT's 5G network will be ready for use in 85 cities across South Korea, including Seoul, by the end of the month. This includes 5G service coverage throughout various major national highways and high-speed railways.

Galaxy S10 is doing well in China: Samsung mobile boss

Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh says the Galaxy S10 smartphone is selling well in China and will bring about a turnaround after two years of difficulty there.

Galaxy Buds review: Samsung's wireless earbuds are the real deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S10 lineup includes an upcoming 5G version.