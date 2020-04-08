Samsung announces six Galaxy A-series phones are coming to the US, starting at $110

Samsung's bringing several of its A-series smartphones -- six in total -- to the US, with some models launching as soon as April 9.

The lineup spans entry-level phones to mid-tier phones with 5G connectivity. What you won't find, however, is a phone that costs over a thousand dollars, like the Galaxy S20 line . The A-series line is designed to be affordable.

The Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A01 are the first two models to launch in the US on April 9 on Samsung.com as well as with carriers and retail partners. The A01 has a 5.7-inch HD Infinity-V display, a 5MP front-facing camera, a rear camera setup with a 13MP camera and a 2MP depth camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It's priced at $109.99.

The A51 (LTE) will cost $399.99 and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The A51 has a 48MP rear camera, a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and microSD support.

× 2020-u-s-samsung-galaxy-a-series-portfolio.jpg

Samsung hasn't announced release dates for the rest of the A-series, but we do know a little about pricing and features.

The Galaxy A11 will be $179.99, has a three-camera setup on the back, and a 6.4-inch HD+ display on the front. It will be available this summer. The Galaxy A21 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera setup on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. It, too, will launch this summer, with a price point of $249.99.

With smartphone makers adopting 5G connectivity, Samsung is releasing a second version of the A51 and the A71, both with 5G. The A51 5G starts at $499, while the A71 5G starts at $599.99. The A71 5G will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, a quad-camera system with a 64MP main camera, and microSD card support.

Both the A51 5G and A71 5G are expected to launch in late April.

Samsung's high-end Galaxy devices are some of the most expensive smartphones available. The addition of six phones with a range of capabilities and pricing that is, in some cases, a fraction of the cost of the S20 line, is likely something consumers will find appealing.