​Samsung begins 256Gb V-NAND production

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of its fifth-generation V-NAND memory chip, the company has announced.

The 256Gb V-NAND has a data transfer rate of 1.4Gbps thanks to the application of Toggle DDR 4.0 interface.

Operating voltage has been reduced from 1.8 volts to 1.2 volts from its 64-layer predecessor. It has a write speed of 500 microseconds, while response time to read-signal has been reduced to 50 microseconds.

The V-NAND has 90 layers of 3D charge trap flash (CTF) cells stacked in a pyramid with microscopic channel holes vertically drilled. These hundred-nanometers-wide channel holes contain 85 billion CTF cells that can store 3 bits each.

Production output has increased 30 percent and height of the cell layer has reduced by 20 percent.

Samsung will introduce 1-terabit (Tb) and quad-level cell (QLC) offers going forward as well, the company said in statement.

The South Korean tech giant is the first to launch a 90-layer V-NAND, ahead of rivals SK Hynix, Toshiba, and Micron. At most, competitors are offering 72 layers.

Being the first mover will continue to allow Samsung to reap huge profits in memory, which helped it post seven-quarter-straight record profits.

