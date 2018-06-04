​Samsung hires AI experts for research boost

Samsung Electronics has hired two experts in artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its plan to expand its global research capabilities in the area.

The new recruits are Dr H Sebastian Seung, Evnin professor in the Neuroscience Institute and Department of Computer Science at Princeton University, and Dr Daniel D Lee, the UPS Foundation chair professor in the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

The two will work at Samsung Research, the South Korean tech giant's research arm, and "play a central role in building up fundamental research on AI," the company said.

Seung is an expert in machines and brains and Lee an expert in robotic systems. Drawing inspiration from the brain, the two researchers together developed algorithms for machine learning by nonnegative matrix factorization.

Seung devised an electronic circuit modelled on the brain's cerebral cortex. Lee developed machine learning algorithms that drew inspiration from brain's neural circuitry.

Samsung last month announced it is opening AI research hubs in the UK, Canada, and Russia, adding to those already operating in the US and South Korea.

The boss of company's System LSI division told ZDNet that it is developing AI chips for network intelligence.

