Samsung begins rollout of Android 11 and One UI 3 on Galaxy S20 series in US

If you use one of Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones, be it the S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra, then today is a good day for you. Samsung announced on Thursday that it's officially starting the rollout of Android 11 , which includes the company's One UI 3 interface, for those three phone models in the US.

The update includes Samsung's own improvements, such as a more minimal interface and new widgets for the home and lock screens. The new widgets add controls for things like music directly to the screen.

The camera app has also seen its share of improvements, with autofocus and auto-exposure leading the way.

Also called out by Samsung is an update to the share sheet, which you use to select an app where you want to share documents, links or photos. You can now customize the share sheet, tailoring it to your preferred apps and contacts.

Samsung is also launching Samsung Free, an app where you'll find news, games and Samsung TV Plus content on your device. This takes the place of Samsung Daily, a similar app, that can be found by swiping to the right on your home screen.

I almost always disable Samsung Daily the moment I set up a Galaxy phone, so I'm not sure renaming the feed and adding some of its own subscription services to it will entice me to leave it on, but I'm willing to give it a try.

There's no exact word on when the update will start showing up on devices. Typically carriers will release the update in waves, with unlocked devices randomly getting the update during that time.

As for other Samsung devices, the company has said that the Note 20, ZFold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold and S10 series will all get the update in the "coming weeks." Based on previous release schedules, that timing can and will easily slip into months.

If you see the update on your Galaxy phone, be it an S20 or another device, leave a comment and let us know which device and carrier you have.