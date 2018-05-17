​Samsung Bixby to arrive in ovens and robot cleaners this year

Samsung Electronics' virtual assistant Bixby will be available in the company's robot cleaners and ovens this year, the company has announced.

The AI is currently available in smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. More home appliances will be linked with the virtual assistant within the year.

HS Kim, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics business, said at a press event in Seoul that Bixby will continue to evolve into an intelligent, personalised service going forward.

The company has also updated Bixby services in its Family Hub. Consumers can use their voice to command refrigerators to make a stock list and manage expiration dates. Bixby will also recognise individual voices of family members to tell them their respective schedules.

ACs will activate through simple commands such as "it's hot" with customised settings based on use patterns. Washing machines will recommend the best washing cycle depending on clothes.

These features can also be activated simultaneously by just one voice command. For example, saying "good night" will switch off TVs and turn AC and air refreshers to sleep mode.

Samsung has vowed to apply AI to all its home appliances by 2020.

