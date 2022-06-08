Samsung broadens Web 3.0 and metaverse presence with Discord launch

Samsung

Electronics company Samsung has announced it's tapping into Discord, a community-based social platform, to expand its Web 3.0 and metaverse presence. In doing so, the US branch of the multinational conglomerate will be able to interact with consumers, cultivate a virtual community, and expand its digital marketing efforts.

The Samsung US Discord server, which requires a free invite to join, reached more than 100,000 members within the first 12 hours of launching. (It's up to 162,178 at the time of writing). The virtual channel serves as a connection hub for fans, gamers, and creators to win exclusive digital products, VIP access to events, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. There will also be daily giveaways to reward users' engagement.

Fundamentally, it's a testing zone for Samsung's marketing campaigns, including future product launches.

"Virtual communication platforms, like Discord, enable us to cultivate a community where both current Samsung enthusiasts and brand new fans can unite," said Michelle Crossan-Matos, CMO of Samsung Electronics America, in a press release. "As these enthusiasts anticipate an NFT drop, exclusive product giveaway, or virtual event, we get to explore this new frontier alongside them, allowing us to experiment, learn and ultimately, shape our metaverse future -- it's tremendously exciting."

Samsung's Discord server isn't the company's first involvement with Web 3.0 and the metaverse. This year alone, the Korean giant has hosted a series of virtual campaigns, including Decentraland-based Samsung 837X and a partnership with Nifty Gateway to display NFTs on Samsung TVs.

The metaverse, in its basic essence, is a virtual world. And the idea of virtual worlds, where users can communicate, interact, and exchange assets, is one that Samsung has pondered for some time. Now, it's just a matter of how big the company can make it out to be.