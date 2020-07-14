Samsung expects 6G to launch as early as 2028

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics expects 6G communication to be commercialised as early as 2028 and go mainstream by 2030, it said in a white paper published on Tuesday.

ITU-R, a sector of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) responsible for radio communication, is expected to begin their work to define a 6G vision next year, Samsung said.

The time spent on defining and developing technical standards for each successive generation, from 2G to 5G, has shortened, the company said.

It took 15 years for 3G to be defined and eight years for 5G, and this trend of acceleration will continue to 6G, it added.

The South Korean tech giant also said its vision for 6G is to bring the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life.

Despite 5G commercialisation being in its initial stages, it's never too early to start preparing for 6G, Sunghyun Choi, head of the Advanced Communications Research Center under Samsung Research, the company's research arm, said in a statement.

The company will begin 6G research in "full-scale" this year, Choi added.

In the white paper, Samsung defined three categories of requirements -- performance, architectural, and trustworthiness -- to realise 6G services such as truly immersive extended reality, high-fidelity mobile hologram, and digital replicas.

A peak data rate of 1,000 gigabits per second, air latency of fewer than 100 microseconds, 50 times the peak data rate of 5G, and one-tenth the latency will be needed, the conglomerate said.

Performance and architectural requirement for 6G includes optimising network design to overcome limited computation capability of mobile devices, enabling the flexible integration of new network entities, and applying artificial intelligence right from the get-go of technology development.

The use of AI will bring about the need for trustworthiness from security and privacy issues arising for its use and data collections.

Samsung provided its 5G network solutions to South Korean telcos for their 5G network roll out back in April 2019. It has since supplied its telecom equipment to telcos in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom to collaborate with Nokia and Ericsson in 6G research

They will also work together to improve SK Telecom's 5G networks.

Samsung boss visits China to reportedly strengthen government ties

Samsung's de factor leader also visited the company's plant based in Xi'an.

Samsung board Chairman Lee Sang-hoon resigns following jail sentence

Lee Sang-hoon is serving time for violating labor union laws.

Samsung Q2 profit rises 23% despite COVID-19

Samsung's chip business likely contributed the lion's share while its consumer electronics is thought to have fared better than initially feared.

Samsung sets Unpacked for Aug. 5 as new Galaxy Note expected

Samsung's virtual event is likely to give us a new Galaxy Note and probably a few other devices to ponder.