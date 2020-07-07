Samsung sets Unpacked for Aug. 5 as new Galaxy Note expected

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event will kick off August 5 at 10 a.m. EDT in what will likely be the debut of the next Galaxy Note.

The virtual event will be held on Samsung's site.

With the Galaxy S20 lineup (S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 Tactical) on the market for a few months and driving 5G adoption, Samsung typically rolls out its Note franchise in August. New smartwatches are also likely. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is the leading 5G phone currently.

Samsung's second quarter profit will be up 23% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung's chip business likely drove results, but the second quarter may have been ok for consumer electronics too.

What can you expect from the Galaxy Note 11, or Galaxy Note 20 if Samsung follows its previous naming convention?

Enterprise-friendly features in the Galaxy Note and perhaps an improved DeX that can bridge the office with remote work trends.

Three versions to hit multiple price points and requirements.

A camera on the high-end Note that advances the Galaxy S20 Ultra set-up in a thinner package.

Some Samsung Pen advances that will be interesting, but not required.

A discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which has held up well over the last year. 10 months with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Standing above the rest

More: