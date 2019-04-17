Samsung Galaxy Fold gets 'Eye Comfort' certification

The evidence that the blue light – light in the range of 415 and 455 nanometers – emitted by displays is harmful continues to stack up, with it being linked to a wide array of health ailments, from dry eyes to disruption of the body's circadian rhythm. Samsung has taken the fight against blue light seriously and has worked to dramatically cut the amount emitted by the display of the new Galaxy Fold.

OLED panels have a blue light emission in the region of 12 percent, with this rising to 18 percent for LCD displays.

For the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has reduced this emission down to 7 percent. And has managed to do this while continuing to meet the DCI-P3 optical color standard. This has earned the Galaxy Fold the Eye Comfort certification from the internationally recognized TÜV Rheinland.

The Galaxy S10 line was also awarded the Eye Comfort certification earlier this year.

"In a market where technical innovation is materializing at a remarkable pace, OLED is setting the pace for change in smartphone design as these foldable, full screen displays prove," said Jeeho Baek, executive vice president, Samsung Display mobile display sales & marketing team. "We are enabling enhanced resolution, while considerably improving the user environment by minimizing concern for the user's eyes," he added.

