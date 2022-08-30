'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. Today only, you can get the S22 for only $650 -- its lowest price ever, and you can save $150 on the 128GB model.
The best part is you can simply add either phone to your cart on Amazon and then checkout. You don't have to trade in a device or add a new line through a carrier. No fuss, no muss. The deal also applies to the 256BB model, which is only $696 right now, too.
The deal features an unlocked smartphone and comes in four colors: green, pink gold, phantom black, and phantom white. Underneath the case you'll get a long-lasting 3,700mAh battery that uses 25W fast-charging so when your battery gets low you can get back to being on the go faster.
You'll get a 50MP camera that also shoots imagery in stunning 8K video. In addition to these amazing specs, you'll get Auto Focus and Video Stabilization so you can create smooth content for all of your creative needs. It also comes with Nightography for shooting after the sun goes down and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies.
The 6.1-inch screen can handle up to 120Hz refresh rates but it is adaptive to maximize not only your usage during the day, but also the battery life and the 8GB of RAM built into the phone.
If you're thinking this may be the phone for you, you absolutely should purchase this today. This is a today-only sale and once it's gone, we don't expect it to drop this low again for a while.