Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most popular model in new series

June Wan/ZDNET

Over 65% of consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S24 series chose the most premium Ultra model, Samsung said on Tuesday.

The South Korean tech giant started its global pre-order sales for its latest flagship smartphones since Unpacked earlier this month.

The Galaxy S24 series also achieved a double-digit increase in its global pre-order sales compared to the Galaxy S23 series last year, Samsung said.

The company said last week that pre-order sales in South Korea for the new smartphones hit 1.21 million units, the highest for the Galaxy S series to date. Galaxy S24 Ultra was also the most popular model in Samsung's home country, accounting for over 60% of the pre-orders.

This has also been the pattern for the Galaxy S23 series last year when Samsung projected that the Ultra model would account for over half of the sales in the series.

Official sales of the Galaxy S24 series will start on January 31, Wednesday, starting with South Korea, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, India, and Singapore as well as other major markets.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 boast beefed-up AI features through Samsung's new generative AI called Galaxy AI, which supports live translation of 13 languages.

The new AI-based ProVisual Engine for the cameras also offers improved zoom and editing capabilities, Samsung said.