Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones secure record 1.21 million pre-orders in South Korea

Samsung said on Friday that pre-orders in South Korea for its latest smartphone Galaxy S24 series reached 1.21 million units, the highest figure in the S series to date.

Pre-orders for the smartphones ran from January 19 to 25, while official sales will start on January 31. The record beats its predecessor Galaxy S23 series' record of 1.09 million units, which also held a week-long pre-order period.

It trails behind Galaxy Note 10's 1.38 million units in August 2019 however, though the pre-order period ran 11 days for that model, and in terms of average per day Galaxy S24's is higher.

According to Samsung, out of the 1.21 million pre-orders, 60% were for the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. This was followed by Galaxy S24 Plus at 21% and Galaxy S24 at 19%.

In terms of color, titanium black was the most popular for Galaxy S24 Ultra and marvel gray for Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24, the South Korean tech giant said.

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones last week at Unpacked and touted their beefed up AI and camera features. The Galaxy S24 smartphones supports on-device AI translation for 13 languages through its generative AI model Galaxy AI. More AI models were also applied to their cameras to upgrade zoom, nightography, and other features on their cameras.