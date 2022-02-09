Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series gets a new 14.6-inch Ultra flagship

Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced its 2022 family of Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new line-up includes a large-screen flagship in the shape of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which will undoubtedly get the most attention. There are two other Tab S8 series devices: the 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and the 11-inch Tab S8, which update the existing Tab S7+ and Tab S7.

According to IDC, 46 million tablets shipped worldwide in Q4 2021, an 11.9% decline year over year as demand slowed following strong tablet sales driven by virtual learning, remote work and media consumption during the pandemic. However, shipments were up 3.2% for the full year (168.8m units), with Apple leading the way at 34.2% market share, followed by Samsung (18.3%) and Lenovo (10.5%).

All three Galaxy Tab S8 models are built on frames made from Samsung's durable Armor Aluminum and come in Wi-Fi-only (Wi-Fi 6E) and 5G versions (4G LTE is also supported on latter).

Prices start at $699.99 for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tab S8+ costs from $899.99, while the flagship Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99. Adding 5G, RAM (on the Ultra), storage and optional accessories can boost the cost to premium-laptop levels.

Samsung claims that the Tab S8 Ultra features the company's 'slimmest bezel ever' at 6.3mm, resulting in 'the best screen-to-body ratio for a Galaxy Tab S device' (which we calculate to be 90.8%, compared to 84.6% for the S8+ and 83.6% for the S8). However, the trade-off for this slim bezel is that the S8 Ultra's Super AMOLED screen is interrupted by a notch that accommodates its dual 12MP front-facing cameras, a move that may not prove universally popular.

Features available across the board include Qualcomm's 4nm, 8-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Android 12 with Samsung's One UI Tab 4, 16:10 screen aspect ratios with refresh rates up to 120Hz, an S Pen stylus, an ultra-wide-angle (120°) front camera and intelligent auto-framing software, dual rear cameras (wide angle and ultra-wide angle), a MicroSD card slot, a USB-C 3.2 port, improved Samsung DeX functionality, three noise-cancelling mics, quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos, 4K video recording (30fps) and 8k playback (60fps), and Samsung Knox security.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display 11-inch LTPS TFT, 120Hz 12.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 14.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Resolution 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA, 16:10, 276ppi) 2800 x 1752 (WQXGA+, 16:10, 266ppi) 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+, 16:10, 240ppi) Dimensions 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm (9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches) 285 x 185 x 5.7mm (11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches) 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm (12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches) Weight 503g (Wi-Fi), 507g (5G) (1.1lbs) 567g (Wi-Fi), 572g (5G) (1.26lbs) 726g (Wi-Fi), 728g (5G) (1.6lbs) Colours Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Graphite OS Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 UI overlay One UI Tab 4 One UI Tab 4 One UI Tab 4 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform RAM / internal storage 8GB/128GB 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB Storage expansion MicroSD up to 1TB MicroSD up to 1TB MicroSD up to 1TB Rear cameras 13MP AF, 6MP ultra-wide, flash 13MP AF, 6MP ultra-wide, flash 13MP AF, 6MP ultra-wide, flash Front camera(s) 12MP ultra-wide (120°) 12MP ultra-wide (120°) 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide (120°) Video 4K @ 30fps (recording), 8k @ 60fps (playback) 4K @ 30fps (recording), 8k @ 60fps (playback) 4K @ 30fps (recording), 8k @ 60fps (playback) Audio 3 mics, quad AKG speakers + Dolby Atmos 3 mics, quad AKG speakers + Dolby Atmos 3 mics, quad AKG speakers + Dolby Atmos 3.5mm headphone jack no no no Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Battery life

15 hours of video playback 14 hours of video playback 13 hours of video playback Fast charging 45W 45W 45W Charging time (0-100%) 80 mins 80 mins 90 mins Reverse charging (wired) 15W 15W 15W USB USB-C 3.2 (DP out) USB-C 3.2 (DP out) USB-C 3.2 (DP out) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Mobile broadband 4G LTE, 5G 4G LTE, 5G 4G LTE, 5G Desktop mode Wireless Samsung DeX Wireless Samsung DeX Wireless Samsung DeX Sensors accelerometer, geomagnetic, gyro, light, fingerprint, Hall sensor accelerometer, geomagnetic, gyro, light, fingerprint, Hall sensor accelerometer, geomagnetic, gyro, light, fingerprint, Hall sensor GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo S Pen included (6.2ms latency) included (2.8ms latency) included (2.8ms latency) Optional accessories Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Strap Cover Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover Authentication face recognition, PIN/pattern, fingerprint scanner (on power button) face recognition, PIN/pattern, fingerprint scanner (on screen) face recognition, PIN/pattern, fingerprint scanner (on screen) Security Samsung Knox (inc. Samsung Vault) Samsung Knox (inc. Samsung Vault) Samsung Knox (inc. Samsung Vault) Price from $699.99 (Wi-Fi only, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) from $899.99 (Wi-Fi only, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) from $1,099.99 (Wi-Fi only, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) Availability 25 February; preorders from 9 Feb 25 February; preorders from 9 Feb 25 February; preorders from 9 Feb

Key differences between the Tab S8 models, include the display type and resolution (LTPS TFT at 276ppi on the S8, Super AMOLED on the S8+ and S8 Ultra at 266ppi and 240ppi respectively), weight (503/507g for the S8, 576/572g for the S8+, 726/728g for the S8 Ultra), S Pen latency (6.2ms on the S8, 2.8ms on the S8+ and S8 Ultra), battery capacity (8,000mAh on the S8, 10,090mAh on the S8+, 11,200mAh on the S8 Ultra) and fingerprint reader location (built into the power button on the S8, on-screen on the S8+ and S8 Ultra).

The main optional accessory for the Tab S8 series is the Book Cover Keyboard, which offers backlit keycaps, customisable shortcuts and adjustable standing angles, along with a glass-coated touchpad. If your Tab S8 tablet is logged into the same Samsung account as a Galaxy smartphone (running One UI 4 or later), you can use Samsung's Wireless Keyboard Sharing feature to enter text more easily on the phone.

Image: Samsung

Other add-ons include a transparent Note View Cover for the 12.4-inch Tab S8+, which lets you write on the tablet while keeping it protected. That's a reflection of the fact that Samsung's tablets, in contrast to its high-end smartphones, don't have an IP rating for dust and water resistance. The smallest and lightest model, the 11-inch Tab S8, also gets a Strap Cover which allows you to hold the tablet in the most comfortable orientation.

Use cases

Samsung describes the Tab S8 series as "the perfect companion for our always-on, video-first world", and the use cases encompass content consumption, communication and – especially if you go for an optional add-on keyboard – content creation. With the Tab S Ultra costing the equivalent of a well-specified laptop, you certainly should expect to be able to do a lot with it.

Video calls are enhanced by 4k recording, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle (120°) front camera, intelligent auto-framing software that keeps you in focus and zooms in or out to cater for different numbers of participants, triple noise-cancelling mics and quad AKG speakers. The Tab S8 Ultra adds a second 12MP front camera in its screen notch.

Another feature that will be particularly useful on the larger-screened S8+ and S8 Ultra is an improved multi-window mode that lets you split the screen into three windows, with four preset layouts and the ability to configure windows as required.

More PC-like features are available in Samsung's DeX mode, which is improved in the S8 series to cater for portrait as well as landscape orientation, with more resizable apps and transparent app windows. DeX mode automatically engages when you snap on a keyboard cover, and can wirelessly connect the tablet to an external monitor, or support the use of the tablet as a wireless touch-screen monitor for your PC or phone.

These features all operate within Samsung's mobile Galaxy ecosystem, orchestrated by the company's One UI Tab 4 user interface. Other connected experiences include syncing Samsung Notes between phone, tablet and PC, and sharing files wirelessly via Quick Share – which is now faster thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support on the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series. Another new addition to the Tab S8 series is the Samsung Health app.

Image: Samsung

All three Tab S8 devices come with Samsung's S Pen stylus, and the S8+ and Ultra models benefit from an improved prediction algorithm that reduces latency to 2.8ms when using Samsung Notes, the company claims. There's a cool-looking new S Pen feature called Companion Mode that's available in Clip Studio Paint (PRO and EX versions are available on Galaxy devices). Here, so long as both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you can use your smartphone as a palette, picking colours with the stylus and painting on the tablet's screen. LumaTouch's LumaFusion, a professional video editing tool, is also on its way to the Galaxy platform, Samsung says.

Samsung claims battery life of between 13 and 15 hours for video watching on the Tab S8 series, with 45W charging restoring the tablets from empty to 100% in 80 minutes (Tab S8 and S8+) or 90 minutes (Tab S8 Ultra). Wired reverse charging (15W) is also supported for certain Galaxy smartphones – including, of course, the new S22 series -- via a USB-C cable.

Finally, Samsung is committing to supporting four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates on the Tab 8 series, so if you do invest in one of these devices, you should be able to give it a good run for its money.

Should you buy one? It's clear that the more deeply you embrace the Samsung ecosystem, the more functionality you'll extract from your devices – witness the Companion Mode for Galaxy smartphones and tablets mentioned earlier. If you're platform-agnostic, you'll need to look at detailed comparisons between Samsung's offerings and the competition – notably Apple's iPads – and take note of any price reductions on existing Tab S7 series devices. All this and more will be available in due course on ZDNet.





RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

Google is getting serious about tablets again. We can prove it

Nokia T20, hands on: A good-value 10.4-inch Android tablet

Microsoft Surface Go 3 review: A portable and versatile 2-in-1, but battery life disappoints

Best iPad in 2022: Which iPad model should you buy?

Best tablets 2022: Apple's iPad isn't your only worthy option