Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, comfort-fit earbuds with improved ANC

Samsung's latest completely wireless earbuds look to take on Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Apple's AirPods Pro.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
Image: Samsung

There are Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Apple's AirPods Pro, and now there is Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung announced its latest high-end wireless earbuds during its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. 

The $229 earbuds boast premium features such as active noise cancelation (ANC) and an ambient mode. ANC is used to drown out background noise, while ambient mode will let background noise through. The former is ideal for long flights or working in an office or coffee shop, while the latter is handy when you're waiting to hear an overhead announcement or are walking down a busy street. 

The Buds 2 Pro are 15 percent smaller than the original Buds Pro, according to Samsung. There's a new windshield that allows the airflow to go more evenly through the earbuds to reduce the pressure that's common when ANC is enabled. 

Samsung says ANC is better on the Buds 2 Pro. It can filter out 40% more noise, with a +3db in noise reduction. A new 360 Dolby Atmos feature behaves similarly to Apple's Spatial Audio feature for some of its AirPods products. Essentially, Spatial Audio and 360 Dolby Atoms track your head movements and adjust the sound of music or a video to make you feel as if the sound is moving around you. 

When you listen to music, it can give you the impression that you're sitting in the middle of a room with a band playing all around you. 

The Buds 2 Pro comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

 View now at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available to preorder starting right now, with in-store availability and shipments starting August 26. If you preorder the Buds 2 Pro you get a free wireless charger, an up to $75 credit with a trade-in, and a $30 credit to Samsung.com.

