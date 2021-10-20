Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 4 bespoke edition, software update with fall detection, new watch faces and gesture controls

Image: Samsung

Samsung wants its devices to be more personal for its customers. In order to make that possible, Samsung will allow Galaxy Z Flip 3 customers to create their own Bespoke Edition of the phone with multiple colors — up to 49 combinations in total.

In addition to a custom-look Z Flip 3, Samsung is also bringing the same customization features to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic by allowing customers to pick their case and band instead. You can check out all of the combinations for the Galaxy Watch 4 on the Bespoke Edition website for both the Z Flip 3 and the Watch 4.

Samsung also announced a Maison Kitsune Edition Galaxy Watch 4 model with matching Galaxy Buds 2.

In addition to customization options, the Galaxy Watch 4 is receiving a software update that should start rolling out today. The update adds several new features to the watch, including new "knock, knock" gesture control that you can customize to open an app, your workouts list or turn on a light.

Four new watch faces are also included in the update, with options that focus on specific information. For example, there's a new face that focuses on weather, or another new face that focuses on health and your activity. The Animals watch face supports up to four complications.

Finally, the Watch 4 is gaining fall detection at all times. Previously, the Watch 4 could only detect a fall during a workout — now it can detect a fall whenever you are wearing it.

Orders for the new Bespoke Edition Z Flip 3 start today, along with the new Bespoke Edition Watch 4 and or the special edition model.