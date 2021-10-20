Samsung launches Bespoke Edition of Galaxy Flip 3 with color, made to order options

Samsung is launching a Bespoke Edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a broader color palette so customers can pick one color for the upper body and another under. Samsung is bringing more made-to-order options like other appliances, autos and electronics.

At an event called Unpacked Part 2, Samsung followed up on its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement with more color options for its foldable devices.

Demand for Samsung's foldable devices hasn't been quantified, but the company has said:

The Galaxy Z Fold3 has sold 5 times more units than the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 has sold 40 times more units than Galaxy Z Flip 5G during the same time period.

The color customization for Flip 3 is straight from Samsung's broader playbook. For instance, Samsung appliances have options where consumers can customize the color on home appliances (refrigerator doors with different colors, white and blue).

Besoke Edition devices will initially be available on Samsung.com. The Bespoke Edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be $1099.99 and includes 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection

Samsung is betting that more customizations will make Galaxy Z Flip 3 more popular and an extension of the individual. Bespoke Edition will also feature a more customizable user experience.

The company said it based its color options based on trends as well as hues that complement each other no matter how they are combined. Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition has 49 possible color combinations with phone frame options of Black or Silver and front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black. Cover screens and wallpapers will also be coordinated with the color scheme.

In addition, Samsung is offering Bespoke Upgrade Care, which allows Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition customers to change colors when they want. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 series as a Bespoke Edition option.

Bespoke Edition devices as well as Samsung's Bespoke Studio will be available in November.