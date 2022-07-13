In an age where we are so focused on our phones that look like fancy bricks, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is doing it differently. Though this new flip phone has a large screen, you can't see it when it is flipped away. But, the 1.9-inch cover screen makes sure you don't miss a notification even when your phone is sealed.
You can utilize both sides of the screens on this phone even when it is flat. Or, you could just use both screens for one app to help snap that perfect selfie without asking anyone for assistance.
While the battery life on this phone isn't the greatest, it offers fast charging, so you won't have to go too long without your precious device. Although this phone is offered in many different colors, the deal only applies to the Black model. But, with a price that is the lowest this phone has ever seen, you need to hop on this deal before Prime Day comes to an end.