Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 5: Which foldable is best for you?
Samsung has spent the past half a decade building and refining its Galaxy Z Flip foldable, from mastering the delicate display technology to creating a hinge system strong enough to last through every use case imaginable. Today, the company is releasing its most polished Z Flip yet, and it fully represents the best that Samsung has to offer.
Also: Every product announced at Samsung Unpacked (and what wasn't unveiled)
But with a new smartphone on the market comes the usual question of whether or not you should make the upgrade. If you're split between the latest Z Flip 5 and last year's Z Flip 4, you've come to the right place.
Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Display
External: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED, Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz
External: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz
Weight
187g
187g
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM/Storage
|8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|8GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB
|Battery
|3,700mAh with 25W charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|3,700mAh with 25W charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|Camera
|12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front
|12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front
|Connectivity
|5G (sub-6 GHz)
|5G (sub-6 GHz)
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 if...
1. A more dust-resistant design matters to you
One of the problems with last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was how the clamshell design left an awkward gap between the folded display. The Z Flip 5's redesigned hinge fixes that, allowing for a gapless fit when both sides of the screen are folded shut. This passively improves the dust resistance of the phone, preventing debris and particles from easily seeping into the bend.
Also: Samsung's Z Flip 5 finally has the one feature everyone's been asking for
The Z Flip 5's revamped hinge design also includes rubberized edges along the inner display bezel, which should keep unwanted solid particles from getting wedged inside.
2. You want a larger external display
The Z Flip smartphones include a cover screen that allows users to preview photos and widgets without opening the phone. While the Z Flip 4's display window was larger than its predecessors, it still wasn't large enough for meaningful interactions.
The Z Flip 5 debuts with a larger 3.4-inch cover screen called Flex Window. The larger display allows users to respond to text messages with a full-sized keyboard, open full-screen apps, and even watch videos.
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if...
1. Your carrier has better deals
Following the launch of the Z Flip 5, we're seeing noticeably steeper deals available for the older Z Flip 4. Right now, major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are offering trade-in and 5G-exclusive deals for last year's model.
Also: Motorola Razr Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable should you buy?
Additionally, if you have a T-Mobile Go5G Plus Plan and trade in an eligible Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, or Google Pixel device, you can receive up to $800 off the Z Flip 4.
2. A refurbished model is the least of your worries
Retailers like Amazon often discount almost 50% on refurbished models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Just because they're marked as refurbished or renewed doesn't make them any less viable. These phones are fully functional and in excellent condition, according to Amazon's program. They're also unlocked and compatible with major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
Alternatives to consider
BEST FLIP PHONE ALTERNATIVE
Motorola Razr Plus
The Motorola Razr Plus features the same horizontal clamshell fold as the Z Flip 5 but offers dust resistance and a useful external display.
BEST GOOGLE ALTERNATIVE
Google Pixel Fold
Google's take on foldable smartphones provides a more bloatware-free software experience and a wider display for your viewing pleasure.