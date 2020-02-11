Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra: Prices, specs, release date and more you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S20: These features make the phones great for business buyers Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are loaded with features, like 5G and improved security, that will appeal to business buyers and enterprise IT. Read more: https://zd.net/2SuMUfE

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung on Tuesday revealed the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. The three new phones all come with 5G connectivity, several new camera improvements, and have a hole-punch display similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

With all of the leaks over the past few weeks, there wasn't a lot that we didn't already know about the Galaxy S20 lineup, including the fact that Samsung skipped the Galaxy S11 name. However, now that we have an official announcement, let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20.

Some key facts you should know:

As of the Galaxy S20, Samsung has fully ditched the headphone jack.

The three different models all have 5G, but only the Plus and Ultra have Sub-6 and mmWave.

There aren't many storage options, but thankfully, MicroSD card support is still around.

You're looking at $999 and up if you want Samsung's latest.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Release date

Preorders start Friday, Feb. 21 at 12:01 am ET

Orders arrive Mar. 6

Preorders for the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra begin on Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:01am ET. Orders will arrive Mar. 6, the same day as retail availability. You can reserve an S20 through Samsung before preorders go live.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Pricing

One thing is clear, phones are going to continue to get more expensive

5G, of course, adds to the overall cost

The Galaxy S20 will cost $999. The S20 Plus starts at $1,199, while the S20 Ultra starts at $1,399. All three prices are for 128GB of storage and 12GB of memory. The S20 Plus with 512GB of storage and the same memory will cost $1,349, while the S20 Ultra maxes out at $1,599 for 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Design

New hole-punch display

No headphone jack

New camera array on the back

There are a lot of noticeable design changes on the S20 line when compared to last year's S10. For starters, the display now has a single hole-punch cutout that's centered on the front, similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

The headphone jack has also been removed, making the S20 the first S-Series phone from Samsung without a port that most device makers have ditched.

On the back of the phone is a new three or four camera array, with an arrangement style that's similar to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and Google's Pixel 4. The Ultra has a slightly bigger rectangle to house all of the camera's components.

The colors of the S20 line depend on the model, with the S20 coming in cosmic gray, cloud blue, and cloud pink. While the S20 Plus comes in cosmic gray, cloud blue, and cosmic black, and the S20 Ultra will come in cosmic gray and cosmic black.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Features

Everyone gets 5G

Camera improvements

Dual-SIM capabilities

120Hz display

For the first time, every Galaxy S20 model being released will have 5G support. That's a break from Samsung's approach for the past couple of release cycles, where a standard LTE device was released along with a high-end 5G version. The S20 will come with sub-6 5G support, while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will have sub-6 and mmWave (we have a good breakdown covering the differences here).

5G is likely something most of us won't be able to use right away, but having a phone that supports it will make the transition painless once you travel to an area covered by your carrier's 5G network, or once they turn it on in your area.

Along with 5G, the headlining feature of the S20 lineup is its camera improvements. Most notably, the $1,400 S20 Ultra has a 108MP wide-angle camera and the S20 and S20 Plus each has a 64MP telephoto camera. Samsung isn't just relying on the increase megapixel counts but is also leveraging new software feature to help you decide which camera or feature you should use to get the best shot. Combining digital and optical zoom, the Ultra has up to 100x zoom. The other two models have 30x.

All three models will have a dual-SIM card setup, using one physical card and one eSIM card after an upcoming software update. The two different SIM cards can be assigned to specific contacts, or allow you to use one carrier for voice and another carrier for data -- a handy feature for international travelers or those who have to manage a personal and business line.

Additionally, all three phones will have a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The higher refresh rate should mean smoother scrolling and improved gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Specifications

Here are the specifications for all three Galaxy S20 models: