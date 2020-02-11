Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus nearly doubles battery life while enhancing voice capability

Galaxy Buds: Do they live up to the hype? TechRepublic's Karen Roby sits down with ZDNet's Jason Cipriani to talk all things relating to the Galaxy Buds, including price, comfort, and usability. Read more: https://zd.net/2CfYpzV

Since I commute via bike/train/walk and run with music, wireless earbuds are a popular staple in my mobile arsenal and over the past couple of years, I have tested something like ten different models. I keep going back to the Samsung Galaxy Buds because they fit me perfectly, provide great sound, have good battery life, and can be charged up simply by resting on a wireless charger I have positioned all over the office and my home.

This year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Plus that improve in a couple of key areas while keeping the same form factor, fit, and other features that made the Galaxy Buds superb. The price remains competitive at $149.99, and if you pick up a new Galaxy S20 then you may qualify for a free pair of the new Buds Plus.

The Galaxy Buds Plus take battery life from six hours up to a stunning 11 hours, which is far longer than any other wireless earbud on the market today. The earbuds' battery capacity increases from 58mAh to 85mAh. I thought the 7.5 hours on the Jabra Elite 75t was excellent, but with the Galaxy Buds Plus, you can easily go all day with the earbuds.

The wireless charging case provides another 11 hours and with only three minutes of charging you can get one hour of playtime. You should never worry about experiencing dead earbuds with the Galaxy Buds Plus.

Another area where Samsung improved the experience is with an additional microphone to help improve audio performance with phone calls. The Buds Plus are tuned by AKG with an enhanced ambient sound setting.

With a focus on high-quality audio for music, one-touch Spotify support is provided with the earbuds too. The Galaxy Buds Plus support Bluetooth 5, SBC/AAC/Scalable codecs, and A2DP/AVRCP/HFP profiles.

The Galaxy Buds Plus will be available in Cosmic Black, White, Red, and Cloud Blue, starting Feb. 14 on Samsung.com, followed by major mobile carriers and retailers on March 6.