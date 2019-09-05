Samsung is giving a $250 credit to those who preordered the Galaxy Fold

An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

As we get closer to the re-launch of Samsung's Galaxy Fold in the US, the company has canceled all existing preorders. On Thursday, an email was sent to those who hadn't already canceled their preorders, letting them know their orders were canceled and as a sign of appreciation for their patience, a $250 credit is included.

The credit can be applied to anything on Samsung.com, including the Galaxy Fold once it goes back on sale later this month.

The revamped Fold launches this Friday, Sept. 6 in South Korea, in parts of Europe on Sept. 18, and will launch in the US in "the coming weeks." Samsung won't commit to a launch date yet, but Bloomberg is reporting that Sept. 27 will be the date the Fold makes its US debut (again). Galaxy Fold users will also have access to a new Premier Service from Samsung, that will provide 24/7 access to experts should an owner run into any issues or have questions.

CNET is in Berlin and has had a chance to go hands-on with the redesigned Fold. Samsung improved the screen and hinges, and also added end caps to the top and bottom of the display to prevent dust from getting inside the phone.

The $250 credit is a nice offering, roughly 10% of the overall cost of the Fold's starting price of $1,980. But is it enough? What do you think? Should Samsung have offered a bigger discount for those who stuck it out, or is $250 the right call? Let us know in the comments below.