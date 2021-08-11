How Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are all about business

Samsung: How the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will affect business Watch Now

Samsung's launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 is about targeting business use cases as well as consumer. One device (Fold 3) targets enterprise deployments while its sibling (Flip 3) is about bring-your-own-device adoption.

ZDNet Recommends The best foldable phone: Samsung leads the pack Samsung released the Galaxy Fold in 2019 as the first widely available foldable smartphone. Since then, it has released improved models and variations, while a couple of others have joined the sector. Read More

We caught up with John Curtis, VP and General Manager, and Hamshy Raveendran, Head of Product Management and Go to Market for Samsung's B2B Mobile Division, to talk about the business case for the company's foldable devices.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. Z Fold 3: What's the difference?

Galaxy Z Fold 3 starting price : $1,799 at Samsung

: $1,799 at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting price: $999 at Samsung

Here are some of the takeaways.

Samsung is betting that Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the ultimate convergence device. Raveendran said for large companies Fold 3 could be "a three-in-one use case." She added that for some workers, the Fold 3 can be a smartphone, tablet and PC rolled into one when coupled with Bluetooth keyboard and monitor. "It's an opportunity to consolidate real estate and reduce the number of end points," said Raveendran.

Flip 3 is a bring your own device play. Curtis said Samsung is getting the Flip 3 on enterprise approved lists over the next 30- to 60-days. Raveendran said 60% of mobile purchases are made by prosumers who use their personal phones for work. Flip 3 also has Microsoft Office embedded and tools like Knox for security. There's also an SMB play for the Flip 3, according to the two Samsung executives. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G makes foldables a real option at $999.99

Business use cases for foldables are evolving. Samsung has pilots in the field for both of its foldable devices and how they'd work for businesses. "We believe that there really is ROI there, but the ROI model has to be looked at differently," said Curtis. Returns would revolve around employee satisfaction, productivity and revenue due to direct engagement with customers at the point of sale. A device like the Flip 3, which starts at $999.99 has a lower hurdle to clear than the Fold 3, which starts at $1799.99.

Industries that will gravitate to foldable devices. In early pilots, Raveendran said financial services has emerged as Fold 3 users so advisors can expand screens to work with customers. Wealth management is a key area. Legal is another industry where the Fold 3 could be useful due to document management, multitasking and S Pen compatibility. Healthcare, which uses mobile device and tablets, is another key vertical due to patient engagement. Field workers will also be a key target for foldable devices.

Future use cases. When it comes to enabling new ways of working with foldable devices, Raveendran said it makes sense to look at what SMBs do. Enterprise customers are looking at choice and flexibility with Fold 3 and Flip 3, but SMBs are likely to develop new use cases. "We have SMB customers who tend to be early adopters of technology. Some have already leveraged using the Fold over the past two generations," said Raveendran. "SMB customers will adopt this new technology and leverage it for a new way of working."