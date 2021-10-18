Spigen Thin Fit P review: Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case for S Pen lovers

The incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been in my hand for a couple of months and my experience has been a bit compromised due to the pretty terrible Samsung Flip Cover and search for a case that was designed for the S Pen. Spigen has several available case options, see our review, but the one I really wanted is now finally available.

The Spigen Thin Fit P case is available now for $69.99 in black and the major feature is the unique compartment to carry the S Pen with your Z Fold 3. Spigen has a cool storage area for the S Pen that is positioned on the left side of the Z Fold 3 so no functionality is compromised while the S Pen is easily accessible.

When I ordered my Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung included the Flip Cover with S Pen as part of its launch promotion. This case is normally priced at $79.99, but the only thing of value is the S Pen Fold Edition ( ). The case flops around and after a few weeks of use it no longer even covers the front display on the phone. Thankfully, I can now set that one to the side.

Other cases I have found with storage areas for the S Pen have positioned the S Pen pocket on the back of the case. This looks fine, but this also limits wireless charging and possibly wireless payment support with the S Pen in the way. You also then lose out on having the phone rest flat on a surface.

I completely understand the limitation of including a silo for the S Pen in the Z Fold 3 itself, but Samsung should have offered something better at launch. Given my experience with the Spigen Thin Fit P case, Samsung should consider consulting Spigen if it can't figure out a good solution on its own.

Two pieces of polycarbonate and TPU material are used for the Spigen Thin Fit P case. The back panel fully covers the back of the Z Fold 3 with a raised opening around the triple-rear camera. There's a raised point further down the back to help keep the phone flat on its back. Openings are present for the mics, USB-C port, volume buttons, and fingerprint sensor/power button. The opening for the fingerprint sensor is perfectly cut to enable quick alignment of my thumb and fingers on the sensor.

The front panel is a frame piece that protects the top, bottom, and right side edge of the display. The area outside the display is well protected and the raised front has not impacted my ability to use the cover display in any manner. There are cutouts for the speakers and one microphone.

The genius part of this case is the right side of the front panel. Spigen designed a S Pen holder that securely holds the S Pen Fold Edition (not included with this case purchase) along the right side of the front panel. There is an opening that provides easy access to remove the S Pen while the S Pen holder frame helps you more easily open up the Fold too.

The case is held in place by stickers located along the inner edges of the case with extras in the package in case you want more or need to replace any of the stickers. The case has a matte finish so it looks awesome with the black Z Fold 3 and this finish helps you hold onto the phone as well. It is also a lightweight case so very little is added to the Z Fold 3 package.

There is no hinge protection like we see on the Spigen Slim Armor Pro or Tough Armor cases. I would have like to have seen something like the Tough Armor hinge cover on this one, but the S Pen capability means more to me than anything.

At first, I thought the S Pen along the right edge would negatively impact my ability to unlock the Z Fold 3, but it actually helps as I can rest my thumb against the S Pen as I align it to unlock the phone. As a right-handed person, I do have to reach across to take out the S Pen after I open the Z Fold 3 or remove it before opening up the phone, but given that the fingerprint sensor is on the right side of the open Z Fold 3 there isn't a better place to position the S Pen holder. Left-handed users may appreciate having ready access to the S Pen.

For S Pen users with the Z Fold 3, this is currently the best case available. The edges are a bit sharp, but this hasn't bothered me at all and I am very pleased with the product. I'll continue looking to see what else may launch, but so far it is no contest that Spigen designed an awesome solution to help motivate you to carry the S Pen at all times and use the S Pen daily.