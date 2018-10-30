​Samsung launches image sensors for multi-camera smartphones

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has launched two new 0.8 micrometer image sensors aimed at smartphones with multi-camera set-ups.

The sensors -- the 48-megapixel (Mp) Isocell Bright GM1 and 32Mp Isocell Bright GD1 -- will allow smartphone makers to fit multiple cameras into the sleek designs of their flagships, the South Korean tech giant said.

It will allow camera module makers to build smaller modules or pack more pixels into existing designs thanks to the 0.8 micrometer-sized pixels they offer, the company said.

Samsung first launched micrometer-sized pixel image sensor in 2015 and reduced the size further to 0.9 micrometers last year.

GM1 and GD1 sensors come with Isocell Plus technology which Samsung says optimizes performance for smaller pixels and Tetracell technology, where four pixels work as one to increase light sensitivity. GD1 also comes with HDR.

The sensors will be mass produced in the fourth quarter of the year, Samsung said. The sensors will likely power the company's own Galaxy S10 next year, as well flagships of Chinese clients.

Samsung launched its first quad-camera smartphone, the A9, earlier this month.

Huawei launched the P20 and P20 Pro earlier this with triple rear camera. The company is set to launch Honor Magic 2 on October 31, which will also likely have multiple cameras on its back.

