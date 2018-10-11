Samsung unveils Galaxy A9: World's first phone with four rear cameras

Samsung is making good on its promise to bring new features to its mid-range phones first.

The company today announced the Galaxy A9, the world's first 'quad-camera' phone. The rear cameras are arranged vertically on the left-hand side, adjacent to the fingerprint reader.

Images of the Galaxy A9 were leaked ahead of today's launch by Evan Blass and German site AllAboutSamsung, which filled in details of a claim by phone leaker Ice Universe in September that Samsung was cooking up a four-camera phone.

There's an ultra wide eight-megapixel (MP) camera at the top. Below it is a 10MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom that sits above the 24MP main camera. The bottom lens is for a 5MP depth camera.

The Galaxy A9 has a 6.3-inch full HD AMOLED display that's edge to edge but with narrow bezels on the top and bottom. It's powered by an eight-core processor, consisting of a 2.2GHz quad-core CPU and a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU.

The phone comes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Both have a microSD slot that supports up cards with 512GB of storage to stuff with photos. And the phone has a 3,800mAh battery.

The Galaxy A9 will cost between €550 and €599 ($635 and $690), according to AllAboutSamsung. Samsung said the phone will be available in select markets from November.

The Galaxy A9 phone will ship with Android Oreo and is available in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue or Bubblegum Pink.

In September Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh announced that this Samsung would kick off a 'mid-range first' strategy that would see it deliver "technology and differentiation" to its Galaxy A lineup ahead of its flagship Galaxy S and Note range.

The Galaxy A9 is the first product to spring from this plan, which could help fend off mid-range rivals like Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi, while boosting mobile revenues dragged down by sluggish Galaxy Note 9 sales.

"Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we're introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation," Koh said today in a statement.

"We're excited to deliver on this promise and debut world-leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9."

Image: Samsung

Previous and related coverage

Samsung: Our mid-range phones will get cutting-edge features before our flagships

Samsung focuses on mid-range, amid talk it's making a phone, that's not the Galaxy S10, with four rear cameras.

Tired of your iPhone X? Samsung will give $600 for it, if you buy Galaxy Note 9, S9

For a limited time, Samsung is doubling its offers for trading in phones for a Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and the Note 9.

Samsung mocks Apple again: This time it's poking fun at iPhone's throttling troubles

Samsung's new Galaxy S9 upgrade ad tries to capitalize on Apple's iPhone "battery slowdown" controversy.

Android owner? Samsung and Google want to make messaging much more fun

Google and Samsung have committed to RCS interoperability between Android Messages and Samsung Messages.

Weird Samsung Galaxy bug? Phones are quietly texting photos to random contacts

Whole photo galleries are being sent to contacts by Samsung Messages via SMS, some Galaxy owners report.

Samsung: This is our first Android Go phone, meet the Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung's Android Go Galaxy J2 Core will be available from August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 surprises

As expected, a teardown of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 revealed some interesting design choices in the build of both the handset itself and the S Pen.

New 2018 iPhone, iPhone XS, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: Rumors, leaks, launch date, and everything we know so far

With the launch of the next iPhone now days away, the leaks, rumors, and analyst chatter is reaching fever pitch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, targets business productivity users with more than a terabyte of memory, DeX functionality, and a revamped S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 CNET review

The ultrapricey Note 9 is one of the year's best phones. But unless you're in dire need of an upgrade, the smart move is to wait for what the next iPhone, Pixel and even Galaxy S10 bring.