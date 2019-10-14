Samsung launches One UI beta program for Galaxy S10 customers

Samsung launched a beta program for its new One UI, which incorporates Android 10. The beta program is available for selected Galaxy S10 customers.

The company said it is adding the following to One UI.

A layout with animated icons and revamped edge lighting.

An enhanced dark mode to save battery and tune display brightness when viewing content.

Minimized popups and a streamlined design.

Focus mode to pause apps.

Overall, the One UI updates are more of an evolution, but Samsung is working to minimize distractions and the space occupied by notifications.

Not every S10 customer will be eligible for the beta. Samsung said its One UI beta is open to a limited number of people using Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus. A Samsung account is required to register for the beta.

Here's a look:

Samsung