Samsung launches Smart Monitor to bridge DeX, work and play

Samsung is launching its Smart Monitor, which has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and integration with its Wireless DeX as well as Smart TV capabilities.

For Samsung's DeX platform, which enables its Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineup to double as a work PC, the Smart Monitor could be a help to more mainstream adoption. When Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 in August, monitors were expected to play a role in the continuum between work and life.

The Smart Monitor comes in two models with the M5 Full-HD in 27- and 32-inches and the M7 Ultra HD at 32-inches. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27" is $229.99 with the 32" at $279.99. The M7 32" is $399.99.

What's notable about Samsung's Smart Monitor is that it is going for a do-it-all approach with the ability to toggle between work, entertainment and education roles.

Key items:

The built-in Wi-Fi in the Smart Monitor means Office 365 applications can be accessed directly without a PC or laptop.

Smart Monitor features Remote Access and is compatible with AirPlay2 for sharing content with AirPlay enabled devices.

Wireless DeX capability will enable multitasking between the Smart Monitor and Galaxy device.

Smart Monitor has USB-C, USB and Bluetooth 4.2 ports and voice controls for Bixby 2.0, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The monitor has a set of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube.

Smart Monitor uses Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Built-in 5W speaker.