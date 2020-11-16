Samsung launches Smart Monitor to bridge DeX, work and play

Samsung is launching its Smart Monitor, which has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and integration with its Wireless DeX as well as Smart TV capabilities.
For Samsung's DeX platform, which enables its Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineup to double as a work PC, the Smart Monitor could be a help to more mainstream adoption. When Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 in August, monitors were expected to play a role in the continuum between work and life.
The Smart Monitor comes in two models with the M5 Full-HD in 27- and 32-inches and the M7 Ultra HD at 32-inches. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27" is $229.99 with the 32" at $279.99. The M7 32" is $399.99.
What's notable about Samsung's Smart Monitor is that it is going for a do-it-all approach with the ability to toggle between work, entertainment and education roles.
Key items:
- The built-in Wi-Fi in the Smart Monitor means Office 365 applications can be accessed directly without a PC or laptop.
- Smart Monitor features Remote Access and is compatible with AirPlay2 for sharing content with AirPlay enabled devices.
- Wireless DeX capability will enable multitasking between the Smart Monitor and Galaxy device.
- Smart Monitor has USB-C, USB and Bluetooth 4.2 ports and voice controls for Bixby 2.0, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- The monitor has a set of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube.
- Smart Monitor uses Samsung's Tizen operating system.
- Built-in 5W speaker.
